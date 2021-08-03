Thinking to buy a sunscreen perfect for your skin type? These tips might be of one help!

Whether it is winter or summer or rainy, the necessity of a good sunscreen is never-ending. There was a time when I was least bothered about sunscreens. I was carefree; my theory was that my skin looks good and healthy. So, I don’t need sunscreen. Over the years, I used to go out without sunscreen and also without an umbrella. Basically, I nailed my own coffin. This misconception has only damaged my skin. Well! No matter what brand it is, almost every brand has its own sunscreens or sunblocks. As the market is already flooded with a number of brands and their products, it is really difficult to make a choice. I believe that this article is going to help you in a number of ways. Before we pound upon the list of the best sunscreen in India, I would like to share a few key points here.





What is SPF or Sun Protection Factor?





Well! Whenever we talk about sunscreens, we determine the efficacy with the help of a parameter which is SPF or Sun Protection Factor. This factor or index determines how long your skin would be protected from the harsh rays of the Sun. If your skin is supposed to get exposed to the sun for 2 hours or even more, then you need sunscreen with SPF 30+. Whereas, if you are partying outside in cloudy weather, moisturizing cream with SPF 15+ would be enough to protect your skin. A higher SPF does not increase the coverage exponentially. It ensures the percentage of UV rays blocked by your sunscreen. Basically, your choice of SPF should depend upon your daily activities or the climate you live in.





What is Your Skin Type?





This is another determining factor that many often overlook. Before you spend large on your sun protector factor, you should know whether it would suit your skin or not. If you are a dry skin person and if you choose a mattifying sunscreen, then it would only cause you trouble. Your skin would dry out no matter how many layers of moisturizer you put on. So, it is important to determine your skin type.





Look Up Ingredients: Choose Your Sunscreen Wisely





The world of cosmetic components is quite a huge one. And, decoding the formulation of even the simplest sunscreen can be quite a tough task. So, I would not ask you to analyze these even. But, I think knowing a few would not cost you anything. My suggestion would be, always stick to the formulation containing Zinc Oxide or Titanium Dioxide.