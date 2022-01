The Maharashtra police had received a call from an unknown caller who said that he has planted bomb in Mannat - SRK's home. As soon as the police heard this there was a search warrent released to catch the person who gave this threat. The good news is that that guy was caught today in Madhya Pradesh. SRK and his family have already gone through a lot last year. This is so disgusting. I don't understand why someone would want to harm anyone.