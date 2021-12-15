Three DC and Marvel Indian Superheroes who should be adapted!

Chakra-This superhero is held in high regard because he is the first Indian superhero created by Stan Lee, the creator of Spiderman, Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, and the X-Men. If warring aliens decide to take over Mumbai, Bengaluru, or New Delhi, Chakra: The Invincible will be tasked with leading the Indian batch of superheroes into combat. Raju Rai, a Mumbai citizen, became Chakra's alter ego after acquiring a technology suit that weaponizes all of his Chakras, allowing him to transform into a crime-fighting superhero.





Aruna-Unlike many other superheroes throughout the world, Aruna is a genderfluid Indian superhero from the DC Universe who is referred to as 'they.' The superhero is known to be friendly with the BAT Family and has aided Batgirl on several times on crime-fighting missions. Aruna, who can shapeshift, once assisted Batman and Batgirl in tracking down a missing person last seen in India's southern Chennai metropolis.





Ram Chandra- In the DC universe, Rama Chandra is a figure who was born as a prince in ancient India. Rama, the Hindu God Vishnu's seventh avatar, is said to have superhuman strength, the capacity to fly, immortality, hand-to-hand combat skills, swordsmanship, and the ability to possess the sword Vayu, which shoots fiery arrows. He is said to be a potential love interest for Wonder Woman, according to reports. (Nope. (Not to be confused with Ram, the Hindu god.) The Indian contingent of super-heroes appears to be more powerful than one may expect.



