Three new actors today have joined the Dharma Family

Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Lakshya have joined the Dharma family today. Karan Johar had made an announcemnet to launch three new actors yesterday and today, he revealed their names. Shanaya, Gurfateh and Lakshya will be seen in Bedhadak. There is no official date announcement as such right now but the movie is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. Jhanvi, Shanaya's cousin sister also worked with Shashank Khaitan for her first film. Many people congratulated Shanaya and among them was Suhana and Ananya Panday too.

In a recent interview, Ananya revealed that she's very happy that her two friends Suhana and Shanaya have been with each other since the time they can remember and now the three of them will work in the same film industry too.