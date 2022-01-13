Throwback picture of Priyanka, Lara and Dia during the Miss Femina photoshoot!

In the year 2000 India's fate was high as we won all the International pageants i.e. Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss Asia Pacific. The three models selected for these pageants were Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta and Dia Mirza. It was a great win for us as we had won all three titles in the same year.

Before Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta and Dia Mirza took off for their respected pageants this was a friendly picture which they took while wishing each other luck before leaving for their titles event! They all were twinning in black dresses and looked very pretty, young and beautiful!

What do you think about this youthful picture?