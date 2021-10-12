Throwback to when Akshay Kumar's son Aarav Kumar was caught drunk on camera

SRK's son Aryan Khan is still in jail and will have to wait for another week till the court reveals its verdict in the drug case.

And despite Aryan not being caught with any possession of drugs, NCB has claimed that he had been a regular consumer, and that they had to take strict measures as the drug culture was growing in India especially in these kind of drug rave parties.

Speaking of parties, Akshay Kumar's son Aarav Kumar was once caught drunk by the paparazzi outside 'The Korner House' in Khar, Mumbai. Fifteen year old Aarav tried to get away from being caught on camera by hiding his face while the paparazzi and the fans started bombarding him for pictures. And even though Akshay was later on bashed at that time as well but nothing similar to the kind of social media trial that SRK is going through right now.

Do you think people would have acted differently if Aarav Kumar was caught instead of Aryan Khan?