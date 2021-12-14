The Tiger franchise needs Kabir Khan!

As Ek Tha Tiger was considered one of Salman's most realistic & praise-worthy action thrillers, the sequel went on to increase its stakes while it was quite enjoyable it still went a little over the top with its action!

However, as grand as the second film was, it didn't live up to its first film & now with Maneesh Sharma taking over the director's chair the film's again going to go through a tonality change from what the original Tiger film began with!

I honestly feel the franchise to return to its original director because he properly understood the characters and what kind of life are they living

With the Tiger franchise being Salman's only decent action franchise, we don't want the film to land in the wrong hands!





However, let's wait & watch what the third installment has to offer!