Tiger Shroff And Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath, All Set To Be A Hollywood-Inspired Futuristic Extravaganza?

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s starrer Ganapath is all ready to set the cinema on fire. The actor's once again being paired together on-screen is anyways going to be a crowd puller but more than that our sources tell us that this movie will surely be a one of a kind entertainer.

Said to be set in a dystopian outlook of the year 2090, the film is supposed to be portraying a futuristic era inspired by the Hollywood industry, that will take the viewers breath away. The larger than life movie will showcase Tiger Shroff in the role of a street fighter. So we’ll get to see the star back in action amongst a futuristic backdrop and a VFX heavy setup to attract the audience post the pandemic era.

Well, these developments have really elevated our expectations from the movie and pulled our excitement a notch higher! What are your views? Will 'Ganapath' be able to match Hollywood's level of expertise and prove to be a game-changer for the Indian cinema?