Tiger Shroff is turning a singer, you think he has it in him?

Tiger Shroff has recently started his career in singing. His Fans have gone crazy and are appreciating him blindly. But if you ask me, I don't like Tiger’s singing. People might call him a multi-talented star but I feel that he should stick to dancing and actions. I don't like the lyrics of his music and his voice is decent. When we have singers like Atif and Arjit, we don't need a Tiger to give us music. What is your opinion about his singing?