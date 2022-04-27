Tiger Shroff's filmography

No doubt Tiger Shroff is the best action-hero out there from today's generation. Since the time he made his debut in 2014, fans have been a fan of his action and dance scenes.

He made his debut with Heropanti in 2014 along with Kriti Sanon. As of now he has only had 5 flops.

Heropanti - In 2014, Bollywood had launched a new action-hero, Tiger Shroff, who just didn't have acting talent but also looks. The movie was a huge success in the box office.

Baaghi - Baaghi was directed by Sabbir Khan. The audience was happy with him because he had improved his acting skills. Baaghi was loved by the audience because of the twist. This movie started a franchise later with Tiger.

A Flying Jatt - First flop faced by Tiger in his career. Tiger and Jacqueline had worked together in this movie. It was not just the acting but also the script of the movie that made the audience dislike it more.

Munna Micheal - Munna Micheal was another flop after 'A Flying Jatt'. By this time people were convinced that Tiger is yet another star-kid who can't act and match his dad's stardom.

Baaghi 2 - After giving two flops back to back, his 5th movie was released which was a super hit. People loved the chemistry between Disha and Tiger. The movie had a very touching story line. Though there were a section of people who were not happy with the acting skills but the majority loved it.

Student Of The Year 2 - SOTY 2 was a sequel to SOTY 1 which launched Alia, Siddharth and Varun. In SOTY 2 Ananya and Tiger were launched. In comparison to the first part of the movie, SOTY 2 was declared 'super flop'. The first part had a huge success. The audience couldn't stand to complete the full movie.

War - War was like Tiger's dream come true because he worked with his idol Hrithik Roshan in the movie. After giving another flop, War was declared a 'Blockbuster'. The story line of the film was enjoyed by everyone.

Baaghi 3 - Another flop. The only movie that made success among the three Baaghi's was Baaghi 1.

Heropanti 2 - Heropanti was released this weekend and the movie has been declared flop. People were so disappointed with the filmmakers to spoil the entire concept of this movie and songs.