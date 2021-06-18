Time for a little lip care with this lip repair essence!

belif Stress Shooter - Cica Lip Repair Essence

Stress shooter-cica lip essence repair is a non-sticky, irritation-free lip essence that moisturizes and soothes dry lips. Its lightweight texture absorbs quickly and coats your lips to give a soft shine and gloss, while adding volume. It comes in a convenient tube that is easy to carry and use whenever needed. This has solved my dry lips problem. I also use it a primer before applying any Matte lipstick because matte lipsticks are a bit drying. Whenever you feel dry, take an appropriate amount from time to time and apply it to your lips. All in all it was a very different product from a brand that I didn't know about that I tried but it did not disappoint me. Would you give this product a try?