Time-Saving Makeup Tips For When You’re Short On Time

Ain't nobody got time for that (two-hour makeup routine).

So, here are some tips and tricks that could help you save up some extra time!





1. Create the perfect pout quickly by utilizing the cupid's bow trick. Use any lip liner to create an "X" and outline your upper lip. This will help you color *inside* the lines and define your lips when applying lipgloss or lipstick.





2. Use a highlighter stick for anything and everything. Not only do they create an amazing pop of shimmer on your cheeks, but they can be used as an eyeshadow or on the inner corners of your eyes to make you look more awake — all with just a few quick swipes.





3. Forget the days of spending hours on your cat eye with this eyeliner stamp. It'll basically do all the work for you by creating the same wing shape every time. The only thing you need to do is figure out the *purrfect* placement for your eyes.





4. Master the fastest smoky eye by using eyeshadow pencils. Fill your lid in with a lighter color as your base and a darker color in the corner in a grid-like formation. Blend it all together and you'll be on your merry way.





5. Turn to a makeup eraser pen when you're rushing and make a small mistake! Apply it to the area where the makeup is unwanted and it will be erased *without* having to take your whole face off.





6. Skip a bunch of extra steps with the seven-in-one IT Cosmetics CC cream. If you're running late, you can moisturize, prime, and conceal (plus so much more!) all with one product.





7. Give your eyelash curler a rest and swipe on some Benefit lash-lifting mascara. Its curved wand will volumize your lashes and curl them all at the same time.





8. Fix any mishaps you may have had while applying your lipstick by using an angled brush and concealer to create clean, crisp lines. No need to start over from scratch, which will take twice as long and usually cause a *colorful* nightmare all over your face.





9. Avoid spending time removing pesky eyeshadow fallout by using eyeshadow shields. It also helps create a sharp line when applying eyeliner or eyeshadow — a time-saving double whammy.





10. Prep your skin with a popular Maybelline primer that'll help reduce fine lines and redness, as well as blur big pores. This way, your foundation will glide on super smoothly and you can have a flawless face of makeup in a jiffy.