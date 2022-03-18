Chhichhore is the best Bollywood movie I've ever watched. It has everything that one needs to get entertained, and behind that even a beautiful message is hidden. It's just one of its kind, people compare it with 3 idiots which was also an awesome movie but the two are different. It has a bit of everything fun, emotions, friendship, peer pressure everything. It is really relatable for students and aspirants, we all can relate to the opening scene. It's not unreal like some other movies.

8 Timeless Lessons that we learn from Chhichhore movie!

College life is not just about studying Suicide is not an option It is okay to fail Make friends for life Appreciate efforts whatever the result maybe Exams don't decide what your life would be Relationships can't be such broken that they cannot be fixed.

The film had a theme of academic success that connected with youngsters and parents, writing that, Chhichhore tells you that the journey is far more important than the destination and that losing is as critical a life lesson as winning". According to me, it's the best Bollywood movie I've ever watched and it's worth watching.