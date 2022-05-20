Times when Karan got caught in controversies!!

Karan Johar is famous for spilling tea in his infamous show, Koffee With Karan! Apart from this, it's very clear, that the man loves to gossip. Here are times when the filmmaker caught himself in controversies:

The ongoing feud with Kangana - Since the time Kanagan appeared in Karan's show and called him the 'flag barrier of nepotism', the ongoing feud between Karan and Kangana has been going on. Karan and Kartik's disagreement on things - Kartik Aryaan was supposed to be a part of 'Dostana 2' along with Jhanvi Kapoor but due to unprofessional reasons from Kartik's side, Dharma had to recast for the movie KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya at KWK - In this controversy, the only reason Karan was dragged was that the comment that was made by Hardik Pandya was made on Karan's show - Koffee With Karan When Ajay Devgn and Karan disagreed - Karan Johar's movie, Ae Dil Hai Muskhil, and Ajay Devgn's movie, Shivaay had released on the same day and clashed at the box office. Actor, Ajay Devgn had accused Karan Johar of bribing KRK, the critic to favor ADHM over Shivaay. During this fallout between both the celebrities, Karan and Kajol stopped speaking to each other but later after a few years, they reconciled their friendship.