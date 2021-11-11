Is Tip Tip barsa pani 2.0 really an example of female objectification ???

We talk so much about gender equality but I really don't like the Hypocrisy of some girls who have got problems with female actors wearing cleavage and navel revealing clothes but completely enjoys when male actors removes their T shirts to show off their body. It's like in the name of feminism, these girls want to dictate what men should watch onscreen. The end product of this hypocrisy is the Vicky kaushal's underwear ad which still features on TV every now and then.





Coming to Tip tip barsa panni 2.0, Katrina kaif is wearing a clevage and navel revealing saree, which is an Indian outfit. Lyrics and Camera angles are the two most important things when sensual songs are shot. The camera never zoomed or focussed at Katrina's navel or clevage. The lyrics aren't derogatory either yet some people are calling it female objectification, how ??? The very definition of female objectification is treating women like an object devoid of emotions. Songs like Chikni Chameli can qualify for female objectification, however in the song we are talking about, a woman is seen enjoying herself in the rain, dancing her heart out and romancing her husband (still wearing a saree !! ). A woman enjoying her sexuality will never qualify as woman objectification.





It's 2021 and are we still judging women for wearing a certain kind of dress ? What about freedom of choice ? If such kind of songs, where girls are wearing navel and clevage revealing dress, minus the ' notorious' camera angles and lyrics qualify for woman objectification then so are songs starring shirtless male actors like Hritik, Tiger, Varun etc, an example of Male Objectification. May be we should ask our Censor board to become more Sanskari and Completely Ban the skin revealing clothes be it for male or female actors.