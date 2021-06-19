Tips to determine a perfect foundation shade for your skin

Generally, when people carelessly purchase any foundation without knowing their skin type and shade then they end up buying wrong foundation for their skin which looks artificial on skin.

Mostly people purchase the foundation by applying the foundation on the back of the hand but in reality its the wrong method to check the shade. You should apply the foundation on below the chin area or jawline to neck area to find the perfect foundation shade for your skin. Actually, there is a huge difference between the color of your hand and face (may vary from person to person).

We should check the colour of foundation on the jawline area only. It is the perfect area to determine the perfect shape for you.

Maybelline fit me foundation comes in a wide range of variety. They consists of 24 different shades and are suitable for Indian skin tone.