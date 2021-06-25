Tips For Monsoon Hair Care

If you are getting wet during the rain, rinse your hair immediately after returning home to remove any dirt residue/pollutants and follow up with a silicone-free conditioner to soften the hair.

Avoid stepping out with oil in your hair, you can apply oil 15 minutes before the shampoo, to avoid the mixture of water and oil as it leads to nits and lice. Shampoo your hair twice a week.

Monsoon generally leads to dandruff so try using an anti-dandruff shampoo like Pure Resource, Instant Clear (L'Oreal). Apply serum to tame the frizz.

Avoid styling your hair; Embrace your natural hair.

Have a happy monsoon hair!