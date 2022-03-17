Tired of hearing celebrity struggle stories during movie promotions!

We have been hearing outsiders as well as now insiders talking about their struggle stories during movie promotion. Honestly, I'm tired of hearing the same thing again and again. It has become a way to promote your film more, such a PR stunt. Don't get me wrong, I do respect their struggle and are proud of them to reach this place today but if every actor is going to speak about it again and again, it gets quite monotonous.

During the promotions of Bachchan Pandey, Kriti brought up the struggle she had faced. She said, "There are very, very few who would let others share screen space equally. I've been in situations where most men were not willing to do a film where 60% was me and 40% was a male actor's role. Nobody was willing to do it."

Do you feel the same way?