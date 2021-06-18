Tired of puffy eyes, dark circles, and blemishes? We’ve got a perfect fit for you!

While on my way, scrolling through the internet to get a concealer that would fit my skin type, does not get cakey, and hides blemish and dark circles in one stroke, I came across Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Concealer. I was in a dilemma if this would be a good pick looking at the price. It retails for Rs. 620 for 6ml of the tube and I found it on a little expensive side. But, once I tried this product, I feel there is no going back. I wish I had come across this product earlier, but guess it’s never too late. The Maybelline concealer comes in 9 different shades to suit every Indian skin tone. It not only helps in conceding the dark circles but blemishes too in just one stroke. It has a very creamy, lightweight feel to it which prevents the skins to look cakey or oily. Also, it stays up to 12 hours without a problem or fading away.

Who doesn’t want to talk about the coverage when it comes to concealer right? I would rate 11/10 for coverage. Trust me you don’t even need to wear a BB cream or foundation if you have this concealer on. It gives a very dewy, full-coverage finish to the face. I personally loved the product. Do let us know how did you like this product!!