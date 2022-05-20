TO1 To Temporarily Halt Activities

TO1 will be temporarily halting all activities.









On May 24, WAKEONE Entertainment announced via TO1's official fancafe that the group will be taking some time to reorganize. This news comes few months after the company announced TO1 member Chihoon's departure from the group and company.









During the reorganization period, not only will the members be halting all scheduled activities but also their social media activities on Fancafe, Twitter and Bubble. However, Jaeyun will continue to host Arirang TV's "After School Club" every Tuesday.





Additionally, the agency stated that TO1 will be preparing for their next album during this period.









TO1 initially debuted under the name TOO in 2020 after being formed on the Mnet survival show "World Klass." The group then rebranded as TO1 in March of last year.