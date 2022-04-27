TO1's Chihoon's Departs Group and Label

TO1 member Chihoon will be leaving the group.





On April 30, Wake One Entertainment released an official statement via TO1's fan cafe.





"Due to the termination of his exclusive contract, TO1 member Chihoon has left the team and parted ways with the label. We apologize for delivering such sudden news to TOgether. The rest of TO1 plan to greet fans soon with ungraded music and stages. We ask for your warm encouragements toward TO1 moving forward. Thank you."





Chihoon had debuted as a member of TO1, formerly known as TOO, on April 1, 2019. He was one of ten members selected for the debuting team on Mnet's idol survival program, 'To Be World Klass'.