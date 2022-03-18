As today is Ajay Devgn's birthday, here are some of the best performances by him over the years
Ajay Devgn is one of the most respected and talented actors in Bollywood who has made himself a different genre altogether, different from the Khans and the Kapoors. He is often overlooked but today on his birthday here are some of his performances we find the most impactful-
1) Zakhm- The movie which earned him his first national award is obviously on top of our list.
2) The legend of Bhagat Singh- If you have watched this movie, you know what we are talking about. He was exceptional in this movie.
3) Omkara- Another role he knocked out of the park with his amazing sense of acting.
4) Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam- Even though the main highlight of this SLB movie were Aishwarya and Salman, Ajay stole the show with his authentic acting.
Happy Birthday Ajay !