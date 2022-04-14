Is Tollywood replacing Bollywood?

Ss Rajamouli's Bahubali is one of the highest-grossing films. To date, no Bollywood film has matched the revenue collected by Bahubali at the box office, especially in relation to the period drama arena. Bahubali also crossed Aamir Khan's PK! Bollywood and Indian cinema have been synonymous with each other for quite some time. With the rise in films, which are content-oriented rather than just being forgetful, Tollywood is giving Bollywood some tough competition. The times when they change and the days of Bollywood's rule over Indian cinema are slowly slipping away. Through the filth that Tollywood was, a new era of cinema comes which boasts of strong content and amazing visual effects.