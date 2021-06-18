The Tomorrow War: Would you like to watch it?

The Tomorrow War, an action drama will release on Amazon Prime on July 2, directed by Chris Mckay starring Chris Pratt in the lead along with others.

The trailer mostly shows most of the story, giving us a vivid picture of the film that there's a huge dangerous war in the future year 2051 and for that, a war has been commenced to eradicate that part. Ordinary men are called in to participate in the army and fight for their country and when they do, things start to happen in the future year. How will they fight some creatures which don't make any sense, how will they survive? To know all of that we should give it a watch.

I am going to give it a go, what about you?