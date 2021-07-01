Tony Moly Egg pore cooling pack

Cutest review today Ft. @tonymolyindia @tonymoly.us_official Egg Pore Tightening Cooling Pack This is the cutest face pack I have ever come across.Its a clay based wash off mask. Its specifically meant for tightening of pores and is best suited for oily skin like mine. Dry skin beauties can definitely skip this. Its texture is what makes it different from all face packs .Its kinda 'Chenna' type texture like curdled milk . Its very light and fluffy type of face pack with bentonite clay , kaolin clay, egg shell powder and camellia oil. The tub is cute in form of egg and open up with screw mechanism . Inside is another yellow lid representing egg yolks and finally we have the pack in one half of tub . Disappointed that other half has nothing just a lid. As I said the texture is different I need a very tiny amount of pack to evenly distribute on my face . It has a little cooling sensation and dries up pretty quickly. Love that it makes my skin clean clear and oil free and to some extent shrink my pores too. My skin feels tightened without drying it's natural oils. But again the effect seems to be temporary . 30 gms for 750 feels quite expensive but little goes a long long way and it lasts many uses. Which is your favourite k-beauty clay based mask?