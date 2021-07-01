Tony Moly lip patch

I love this lip patch because it is just feels super refreshing to put on my lips. It makes chapped lips smoother and soft. It makes lips moisturised and give fresh feel. I usually like to store this patch in my refrigerator so that it gives cooling effect on applying. It is easily available on nykaa and its price is 150 Rupees. It comes in the cute packaging and looks so cute. It is made in Korea. Its effect lasts only for 2 hours. It is applied on lips upto 15 to 20 minutes.

The disappointing thing is that it did not get stick to the lips like the sheet masks. So you have to sit down and tilt your face backward so that lip patch doesn't fall off.