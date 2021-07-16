Toofaan : A formulaic underdog tale with tried & tested premise offering nothing new to the genre.

Despite all odds an underdog proves his worthiness and emerges as the new champion - the entire plot of an average Indian sports drama could be summed up in the above statement. The rag-to-riches plot line has been tried innumerable times, Toofaan by Farhan Akthar is just another addition to this long list of cringey sports dramas.

Aziz Ali, an orphan from Mumbai with a not so good lifestyle, meets the vibrant and compassionate Ananya who guides him into the world of boxing. Rest of the story captures Aziz Ali's rise and fall as a sportsperson and a family man. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's sticks to the same tried & tested treatment and doesn't even try to be novel. Toofaan is stuffed with all that rotten stuff you could expect from an underdog tale..The director who previously made sensational 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' with Farhan Akthar couldn't reciprocate the same vibe with this tale. The uncanny resemblance from already existing sports films too kills the excitement of this boxing drama.

Toofaan, despite all its inconsistencies, impresses at parts. It has got really kickass points and emotionally uplifting sequences as its pros, be it the vigorous boxing sequence or the workout sessions ROM and Farhan Akthar fires up the screen with an electrifying score and visuals. But with multiple issues and bland writing even the makers fail to rise above the conventions.

Farhan Akthar pushes his boundaries once again to create a charged up physique and act. He rises above the template narrative and delivers a knockout punch. Sadly the effort he delivers on-screen gets weighed down by a wafer thin screenplay. Mrunal Thakaur is sweet, charming and fills the screen with her vibrant smiles. Paresh Rawal is the coach you can see in a template sports film and hasn't got much scope.

It's high time the makers step out of their comfort zone and lift the curse of these age old sports films. Toofaan would've worked better with a solid writing but lacks punch and falls far below it's true potential.