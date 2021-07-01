Toofan trailer is out now; the wait is finally over

Farhan Akhtar starring Toofan's trailer has finally been released, and I cannot wait any further. What about you?





We all have been waiting for this film to release for months. Now, finally, it is time to watch this film. It is a sports drama about a boy who became a boxer from a street fighter. The trailer looks promising, and now I am just waiting for it to release. Toofan is going to release on Amazon Prime on July 16. Mark your calendar.





What do you think of this film? What are your expectations?