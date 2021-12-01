Top 4 shows you need to binge for this weekend!

If you are confused and don't really know what to watch this weekend then we have 3 perfect shows you need to watch on the OTT platform! Today I will give you the 4 best show suggestions which will make your weekend entertaining.

Money Heist: This show has finally released its last 5 episodes of season 5. This Netflix show was released on December 3, for which everyone around the world was waiting eagerly. Bob Biswas: This movie is a perfect mix of Bollywood masala entertainment on Zee5. In this movie, you will see Abhishek Bachchan as a unique thriller character. This is a must-watch for your weekend vibes. Inside Edge: This series on Amazon Prime is about a cricket world league that is plagued with criminal activities and politics. Inside Edge season 3 stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Sayabi Gupta and many others. Those who are cricket fans will get a little inside edge information about the cricket world. The Power of the Dog: This movie is written and directed by Jane Campion. You can watch this movie on Netflix. The Power of the Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. This movie is about the Wild West and the civilized world which remarks upon the nature of masculinity.