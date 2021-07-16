Top 5 Airport Looks of BTS Park Ji Min

BTS are global style icons, they are always dressed to impress. Be it a small coffee run or a casual walk around the park the BTS members are always styled to perfection. Apart from the looks that are put together for them by their stylists, BTS themselves also have an elegant and cool style. Be it RM’s walk around the park plaids and waistcoats or V’s Beret and loose sweats they always manage to make the world swoon over them.





They have inspired millions of their ARMY fans to up their fashion game. There are millions of fan sites offering advice on how to dress like them. Park Ji Min especially is idolized by fashion watchers all over the world for his stylish looks which effortlessly merge luxury and daily life. His airport looks are analyzed by fans in detail. These are our top 5 favourite Park Ji Min airport looks.





Only Park Ji Min can make pink cotton candy hair work with stripped orange shirts, that overall black look with the bright red beret is chic and sassy, his casual white T-shirt with jean shorts is both cool and classy, that black on green look is elegant and no less of any royalty, that over-the-top cut plaided shirt can only be worn by the fashion icon Park Ji Min himself. No wonder the world swoons over him.





