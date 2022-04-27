Top 5 best and worst films of Ranveer Singh, can you guess?

In 2010 a leading role in "Band Baaja Baaraat" a romantic comedy directed by Yash raj Chopra was a big commercial success, it even got him a Best male Debut Filmfare award. Then his next movie he went on to play, a local goon in the action-drama "gunday" (2014), which was Ranbeer Singh's establisher movie. Then in Hindi cinema by starring in movies directed by, Sanjay Leela Bhansali beginning with the romance "Goliyan ki Raasleela -Ram leela" (2013). Then his movie "Lootera"(2013) and "Gunday"(2014).





Ranveer Singh's worst movies are- Befikre (2016)directed by Aditya Chopra, and (2019) Gully boy directed by Zoya Akhtar. Then his movie "Finding Fanny" "kill dil" in 2014 and "Hey Bro" in 2015.







