Top 5 K-pop Girlgroup songs!

I AM THE BEST - 2NE1. released in 2011 but still one of the most iconic K-pop songs ever. the song was written and composed by Teddy and still remain as the anthem of self-empowerment. It ranked on Billboard and it was the second song to do that. The song is still recognized for paving the way for Blackpink and its musical style. the original Girlcrush of KPop was 2NE1 and this song put them on the top. So hot - Wonder girls: Forever iconic. The song has so many covers because it is that iconic. Blackpink performed it in an award show and Twice also covered it, both the Girlgroups are the top of kpop gg groups. The group contained both Hyuna and Sunmi in it, no wonder they were the first k-pop group to rank on Billboard. UP AND DOWN - EXID: The song which revived the craze for girl groups in kpop. the moves, the looks everything trended in Korea when it hit the music market six years back. Hani's fancam went viral and it literally started the trend for fancams in kpop. The song will be forever trendy. CHEER UP - TWICE: The biggest contributor's to the Korean wave. Nations girl group and the band which made cute not cringey. The song made to cheer the listeners was even used in Presidential elections. With the simple moves and simple sing-along lyrics, it boosted the k-wave in the west. DDU DU DDU DU- BLACKPINK: The first song to hit one billion views in K-pop. The song was catchy and it followed the trend well. the simple moves and the extravagant video propelled them into the global scene.

these are my favourite ones. Tell me what is your?