Top 5 Kiara Advani movies so far

Deepika and Alia are big stars today in the Bollywood industry. Needless to people might say, they have worked hard to reach this position today and it seems like Kiara is following in their footsteps. It seems like it's a treat for Kiara's fans because of her back-to-back movies. I think it's too soon to compare Kiara with Deepika or Alia or for that matter even consider her in the same league. Even though Kiara is doing more movies but she needs to do strong characters like Deepika or Alia to be considered in the same league as them.

In an interview. Kiara was asked about this and this is what she had to say, "It is amazing because they are amazing as actresses. I think I might be doing something right and it is highly motivating. It is more motivating because I do admire them. I love their work, and it pushes me to do better and take on solo projects. It is very motivating."