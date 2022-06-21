Top 5 Kiara Advani movies so far
Kiara Advani is on a streak with her movies released back to back. The fugly actress has proved to the audience that she deserves to be here time and again. With Kiara's movies released one after another, her acting skills have also improved. I like Kiara as an actress and I think she can be considered as one of the top actresses in the next 5 years. According to me, these are Kiara's top 5 movies:
- Shershah - Even though Kiara did not play a very important role, 'Dimple' was an important part of Captain Vikram Bathra. Be it her simplicity or elegance that won our hearts, Kiara made sure the audience falls for her.
- Good Newwz - It was different to see Kiara in a comedy movie for once. Once a wise person said that comedy is the hardest genre to work on because it's not easy to make people laugh and Kiara made sure to dedicate herself fully to it.
- Kabir Singh.- Agreed, the storyline of the film wasn't good but we can't ignore the talented actor's work right. Even though I loath that movie, I was impressed with Kiara and Shahid's acting. Kiara always gets into the character she is playing.
- Guilty - Guilty for sure made it easier for Kiara to get recognized by the audience even though she had already worked in a few movies and shows previously. In Guilty Kiara portrayed her character so well.
- MS Dhoni - Not going to lie but I genuinely thought MS Dhoni was Kiara's first film until I came across Fugly. Even though she played a small part in MS Dhoni, she still won my heart.
Comment on your top 5 movies of Kiara so far!