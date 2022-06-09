Top 5 Nayanthara films that will made you fall in love with her
Nayanthara is considered one of the big superstars from the South film industry. She has been my favorite actress for years now. Here are top 5 Nayanthara films that will made you fall in love with her:
- Aramm - Nayanthara plays the role of a bold protagonist. The movie focuses on a social issue.
- Raja Rani - A rom-com movie that deals with life after breakup.
- Naanum Rowdy Dhaan - In this movie, the protagonist has decided to take revenge for her father's death.
- Maya - A thriller/horror drama movie. It is considered to be one of the best thriller/horror movies in the Tamil film industry.
- Mookuthi Amman - A comedy thriller that demanded Nyanthara to play a role of a goddess