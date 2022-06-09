Nayanthara is considered one of the big superstars from the South film industry. She has been my favorite actress for years now. Here are top 5 Nayanthara films that will made you fall in love with her:

Aramm - Nayanthara plays the role of a bold protagonist. The movie focuses on a social issue. Raja Rani - A rom-com movie that deals with life after breakup. Naanum Rowdy Dhaan - In this movie, the protagonist has decided to take revenge for her father's death. Maya - A thriller/horror drama movie. It is considered to be one of the best thriller/horror movies in the Tamil film industry. Mookuthi Amman - A comedy thriller that demanded Nyanthara to play a role of a goddess