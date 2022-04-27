Top 5 Rishi Kapoor Films that are a must-watch for every cinema lover

Nagina

Yesteryear's blockbuster 'Nagina' was held in high regard because of two reasons – one, the female lead (that was Sridevi) being the primary reason for the movie's success and two, the songs which still take us down the memory lane. Rishi Kapoor plays Rajiv, an affluent young man who lives in his ancestral home along with his mother.





Bol Radha Bol (1992)

Rishi Kapoor plays the role of Kishen, a morally upright business magnate who is taken aback by the incompetence and treachery of his cousin Bhanu, who is also his business partner and throws him out. As the story pans out, Kishen falls for a village girl named Radha, while behind his back, a doppelganger has taken over the house and business and eventually Kishen gets banished from his own house as he is unable to prove his identity.





102 Not Out (2018)

Kapoor's latest addition to his incredible career graph, '102 Not Out' also featured Amitabh Bachchan as one of the protagonists and the duo shared screen space after a hiatus of 27 years. '102 Not Out' is all about a father-son duo, the father being Dattatraya, a 102-year-old man, who is still young at heart and the son being a 75-year-old Babu, a disciplined man who likes following schedules and fitness routines.





Mera Naam Joker (1970)

We see an adolescent and dashing Rishi Kapoor in this phenomenon called 'Mera Naam Joker, who is an image of his father Raj Kapoor, also the protagonist of the movie. Raju, a teenager, develops a likeness for his teacher Mary and often stalks her in secret. Alas, to his realization that all dreams cannot come true and thus result in heartbreak, he decides to become a clown, with his only goal to make people laugh.





Kapoor & Sons (2016)

The entire premise is set around Rishi Kapoor a.k.a. Amarjeet, a 90-year-old resident of Coonoor whose last wish is to have a family portrait with the tag "Kapoor & Sons – Since 1921" which would, at last, see the troubled family members come together for one last time.







