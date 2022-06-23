If you're going to make an appearance in Koffee With Karan, there are chances you can get caught in controversy or either create a controversy by going overboard. Here are the top 5 TMI moments from Koffee With Karan:

1. Hardik Panday comments on women - Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had made an appearance in Koffee With Karan in Season 6. Both the cricket players got in trouble because of Hardik Pandya's comments on women and how he treats them.

2. Ranveer Singh comments on Anushka Sharma's ass - Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma made their season 3 to promote their film Band Baaja Baaraat. During the episode, there was a moment when Ranveer had asked Anushka, "Hey, you want you're a** pinched? I'm right here." Anushka, who looked shocked, replied "Don't talk to me like that."

3. Deepika Padukone commented Ranbir Kapoor - Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor had appeared in season 3. When Karan Johar asked her which product should her ex Ranbir endorse, the actress replied "Condom brand."

4. Salman Khan on being a virgin - Salman Khan made his debut in Koffee With Karan season 4. Over there he twice revealed that he's a virgin and is saving himself for the right person.

5. Emran Hashmi calls Aishwariya Rai Bachchan "Plastic" - In season 4 Emran shared the couch with Mahesh Bhatt. During the question round when Karan Johar asked the actor to say the first thing that comes to his mind when he hears the name Aishwariya Rai Bachchan, the actor responded, "Plastic."