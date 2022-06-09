2022 has been one hell of a rollercoaster ride for movies at the Box Office with underrated flicks like The Kashmir Files doing wonders at the Box Office and massive budget movies like Radhe Shyam becoming a disaster.





Here are the top 7 disaster movies in India in 2022-

1) Radhe Shyam- No surprises here, nobody expected a movie of Prabhas who is a global star at this point to become such an disaster.

2) Samrat Prithivaj- The Akshay Kumar starrer was one of the most anticipated movies since its announcement but it lacked the spark to grab audiences attention.

3) Jersey- After Kabir Singh, everybody had high hopes from Shahid Kapoor's next and being a remake of a hit telugu film everyone thought Jersey was a sure shot hit but it failed to perform.

4) Jayeshbhai Jordaar- The very energetic Ranveer Singh who was giving hits after hits before his last movie 83' came with a movie with a social message and the trailer received immense love as well but still failed at the box office.

5) Bachchan Pandey- Another Akshay Kumar film which failed to perform on the box office this year. It looked great and was a remake too but lacked the execution.

6) Runway 34- Everybody had high hopes for this Ajay Devgan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer but the movie flopped on the box office.

7) Heropanti 2- Released on the same date as Runway 34, this sequel to the 2014 romantic action movie performed very poorly on the box office.