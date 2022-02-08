T.O.P leaves YG Entertainment and BIGBANG set to make a Spring Comeback

T.O.P of BIGBANG has left YG Entertainment after 16 years, but he and the group will make their long-awaited comeback in Spring.





On February 7, YG Entertainment released a statement saying they have finished the recording and will shoot a music video soon. Meanwhile, T.O.P wants to extend his activities out of BIGBANG both as an artist and entrepreneur, thus YG Entertainment respected his decision. The 34-year lead rapper also discussed it with fellow members and everyone mutually agreed. And he'll be ready to participate in the BIGBANG's promotions whenever he is able to.





Meanwhile, the upcoming release will be their first song in four years, as the last one was "Flower Road" released in March 2018. Fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the veteran K-Pop group's comeback. Are you excited? What's your favorite song of BIGBANG?