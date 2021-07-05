Top must have your skin will be thankful for!

“It’s never too late to start, and I promise it will help,” Here are a few products you should have in your bag which pays a big role in your everyday life.





1. A gentle cleanser: It’s always nice to have a gentle cleanser on hand, especially in the morning when you really only have natural oils and the product from the night before to clean off. Pears, plum, and Cetaphil are my top picks.





2. A Vitamin C serum: I recommend a Vitamin C serum packed with antioxidants for an added layer of sun protection. Sunscreen is not a complete block and works partially. You need full protection and vitamin C works a great deal.





3. A sunscreen: Sunscreen is nonnegotiable on a daily basis. There are so many formulations to choose from, but you should pick a broad-spectrum sunscreen that’s SPF 30 or higher. Lakme, Plum, and Lotus have the best range of sunscreens.





4. An eye cream: The skin around our eyes is the thinnest skin on our body and one of the first spots to show your age. Starting an eye cream early develops a good habit, and even if you’re not treating a visible wrinkle, it hydrates the skin to plump it, so the wrinkles show less when you’re older.





5. Retinol treatment: Retinol is still the gold standard. They are the one thing that’s actually been proven to treat the skin, to build collagen, but also to reverse photoaging. Start off by using lightweight and mild retinol and you will see your skin healing.