Top three Fantasy k-Dramas you should watch!!

Who does not like to get lost in some fairy tale world of love, romance, betrayal and tears... This list for those of us who can't seem to get enough of K-drama fantasies. K-drama caters to a large number of audiences through a variety of concepts. The concepts can range from fantasy, alien, sci-fi, high school, Joseon which is ancient Korean drama, war and work culture. There are numerous genres and hundreds of drama to choose from which becomes quite daunting to a newbie k-drama fan. So, I am making this list today to help you choose better ones to initiate your entry ritual...

Legend of the Blue Sea- the drama includes the legendary LEE MIN HO and Jun Ji Hyun. The story revolves around a mermaid and a thief and their past life tragedy. This is one of the best works of Minho, he looks so good and the chemistry of the main leads is perfect. it does not feel forced. The story contains a lot of twists and turns, culminating in a perfect ending. It provides a total package with a fun-filled romantic journey. but be ready for heartbreak moments also. Goblin- It has a fantastic cast of Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun and Lee Dong Wook. the story is about an immortal goblin cursed for eternity, who is looking for his human bride to release him from his curse. Dong Wook plays the grim reaper and the bromance between Yoo and him is amazing. It's funny, emotional and tender. the drama is perfect for an emotional getaway within your living room. It's a must-watch if you are an angsty person like me. The Tale of Nine-tailed- The perfect story to make your heart bleed and then mend it, all within its course. the drama has Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo ah, Kim Bum, Kim Tae Ri.. all of my favourite actors. the list will be too long if I start naming all of them. the story is about the guardian nine-tailed mountain god and his human love and how they got their happy ending after centuries of pain. I am not going to spoil anymore. you should definitely watch this. it is a perfect mix of angst and fluff.

this is my list, let me know what your favourite dramas are?