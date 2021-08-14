The touching love story of the Hometown Cha Cha actress Shin Minah!

Shin Minah the adorable and dreamiest actress who is soon to be seen in the new k-drama ‘Hometown Cha Cha’ has the most touching and inspiring love story. Her real-life love is no less romantic and beautiful than the reel life story that she essays.





Shin Minah met her boyfriend Kim Woo Bin while shooting for the fashion brand Giordano in 2015. Their relationship was revealed by dispatch and later their agencies confirmed it. The couple were very adorable and happy in their relationship for two years, then a tragedy struck them.





In 2017, Woo Bin was diagnosed with Nasopharyngeal cancer and his company announced that he is going into a hiatus to recover. For two years, Minah was also not seen in any major work, she also took a break and looked after her recovering boyfriend. The media found out that Minah accompanies Woobin in every hospital visit. She only took on dramas after Woo Bin recovered. Now, that Woo Bin is recovered this real-life couple could soon be seen in a new drama as a reel life couple.