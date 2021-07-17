Tour through Amitabh Bachchan's luxurious house Jalsa as his first house Prateeksha gets into controversy!

Think Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat is the best celeb house on the block? Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Jalsa is just as good! The Bachchans lived in Prateeksha before but later shifted to Jalsa. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation might be demolishing a part of Big B's Prateeksha for road widening, and this does not sit well with the superstar. MNS even put up posters asking the actor to cooperate with the process and show his 'big heart.'





So as that house gets stuck in the midst of this controversy, here's a couple of pictures displaying the magnificent property that the Bachchan family lives in now.





With its prime location in Juhu, the house has fans flocking it for a glimpse. Jalsa has two floors and was given to him for his role in Satte pe Satta. It screams luxury with its vast usage of wood, comforting tone, and windows that stretch from the floor to the ceiling, making it appear even more spacious. The property has rolling gardens outside where Big B sits down to read newspapers. The interiors are full of modern furniture and have plants as part of the decor to give things an earthy touch.





The most impressive room, however, is the veteran actor's library. With multiple books lined up on the shelf and a dark hued wall filled with framed, vintage pictures of him and his family, it's truly enviable!