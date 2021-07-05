Toxic Twitter users are dragging Fatima Sana Shaikh as Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce and it's disgusting!

Leave it to social media to not only put up insensitive but derogatory content as well. As Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao formally announced their decision to divorce after 15 years of marriage, Twitter has gone off a different tangent. Not only is Aamir Khan's name trending but so is Fatima Sana Shaikh's.





The two had worked together in Dangal where Fatima played the actor's daughter, essaying the role of Geeta Phogat. Following that, pictures were circulated on social media and blinds claimed that they were having an affair.





Keeping that aside, as the separation is finalised, it is absolutely pathetic that Twitter trolls are making memes on and claiming that Fatima will be happy now. And they've dragged in a religious angle as well, going on to shame Aamir for leaving Kiran when we don't even know the details of their separation. Maybe the couple's " intolerant " remarks are making more sense now.





What are your thoughts?