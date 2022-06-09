The tragic love life of Shraddha Kapoor- Varun, Tiger, Farhan, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha

Shraddha Kapoor has a large social media following and is known for her cheerful personality. Haseena Parker, Stree, and Chhichhore are among her numerous successful movies. Shraddha made news not only for her acting, but also for her rumoured relationships with her co-stars. So, today, we'll discuss males whose names are associated with Shraddha.





Rohan Shrestha

Shraddha Kapoor was previously linked to Rohan Shrestha, one of the country's best celebrity photographers. Shraddha and Rohan's relationship surfaced a couple years ago in 2018, according to sources. After her reported break-up with Farhan Akhtar, she is claimed to have been close to Rohan.





Aditya Roy Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor got linked-up with her co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor during the filming of Aashiqui 2. Shraddha and Aditya were sighted together on dinner dates and other occasions, according to reports.





Vanraj Zaveri

Shraddha Kapoor was reportedly rumoured to have dated Vanraj Zaveri, the heir to the TBZ jewellery chain. They were high school classmates and purportedly dated for five years. Shraddha Kapoor moved to Boston University for her higher education, whereas Vanraj Zaveri remained in India.





Farhan Akhtar

Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar, her Rock on 2 co-star, were rumoured to be dating. Shraddha Kapoor did, according to TOI, spill the beans on her alleged affair with Farhan.







