The trailer of The Chair is out: Fun and chaotic- what are your thoughts?

Netflix dropped a bomb by releasing The Chair's trailer starring Sandra Oh along with Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, David Morse, and Everly Carganilla. From the trailer, I felt there is a fun and comic element apart from the serious issues.





Sandra Oh plays Dr Ji-Yoon Kim, who takes up the chair of the English Department of a prestigious college. And being the first woman to chair any department, she faces many challenges. It's academic but, give it to Sandra Oh, and she can turn it into a good comedy scene. Watch the trailer here. The series will be premiering on August 20. I am going to watch it, are you?