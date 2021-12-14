The Transwoman who designed Miss Universe gown: Saisha Shinde!

December 13th was the proudest moment for India as Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu brought home the Miss Universe crown back home after Lara Dutta in 2000. Harnaaz Sandhu gained the title of 70th Miss Universe. It was Andrea Meza from Mexico who crowned the new 2021 Miss Universe.

On Monday, she wore a stunning silver gown with a deep V-shaped neckline that is now part of this historic event and its designer must be so proud and happy!

It was Saisha Shinde who designed this beautiful dress for our new Miss Universe! Let me tell you an important fact about our designer Saisha Shinde, well Saisha Shinde formerly came out as a transgender woman this January.

She wrote down on her Instagram, " "It was only in my early 20s at NIFT where I found the courage to accept my truth; I truly bloomed. I spent the next few years believing that I was attracted to men because I was gay, but it was only 6 years ago that I finally accepted myself, and today that I accept you. I'm not a gay man. I am a Transwoman," The 40-year old designer also has shared the sketches of the design which made Miss Universe look so beautiful and alluring! She also explained that the gown also represented Harnaaz Sandhu's Punjabi roots i.e. 'Phulkari pattern.'

Not only Harnaaz but Saisha Shinde also has designed dresses for Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit!