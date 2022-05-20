TREASURE Set To Make Comeback Without Bang Yedam and Mashiho

TREASURE will be making a comeback soon!









On May 27, YG Entertainment announced that TREASURE are currently working on an album with a summer comeback in mind and their title song has already been decided. The album is expected to be a special release as the group's second anniversary is coming up in August!









However, TREASURE will be promoting temporarily as 10 members without Bang Yedam and Mashiho. While Bang Yedam is said to be focusing on studying music to further his career as a producer, Mashiho will be taking an extended break in Japan with his family due to health issues.









YG Entertainment stated, "We always put in effort to support our artists' growth, but we consider the members' health to be the top priority. We decided to give longer breaks for the two members after adequate discussion with the TREASURE members, so we ask for generous understanding and support from fans."









Meanwhile, there's also a possibility for a concert in Korea before their Japanese arena tour at the end of this year.