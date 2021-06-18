A Treat to Your Happy Hair!

Before going to bed every night I comb my hair gently and remove all the tangles from my hair. Also always tie my hair before sleeping. I always oil my hair twice a week. Apply the oil well on the scalp and ends of the root so that it nourishes your hair. While oiling your hair always use a natural oil such as almond oil, jojoba oil, coconut oil, and olive oil. If you have washed your hair then always dry your hair before sleeping. You should never comb wet hair. Wet hair is very fragile and this can lead to hair loss. After washing, I apply a hair serum, it smoothens and nourishes my hair.

Every girl’s happiness is a good hair day. So next time do follow these tips. What is your hair care routine? Comment in the section below