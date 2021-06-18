The Tribe concepts Organic Hair Cleanser.

I am using this Natural Organic hair cleanser powder since 4-5 months. This organic cleanser is a mixture of few herbs like Soapbeeria, Shikakai, Fenugreek, Indian Gooseberries (Amla) & Hibiscus leaf extracts which effectively cleans your scalp & removes dirt from your hair & excess oils.

This reminded me of my childhood days when my mom use to apply hibiscus powder for my long hair but those age old granny receipes & practices have been completely lost. Thanks to The Tribe concepts for bringing those days back!.

I use this cleanser twice a week mixing it with Wow skin science Aloevera gel just gently massage it from scalp through the ends. It has a pure herbal fragrance tht I love the most in organic products.

On the first & second use ther was a dryness in my hair after 3rd use I found the softness slowly gradually in every wash & lesser hair fall, flakiness & itchiness reduced.

For All those who love organic herbal products can give a try..