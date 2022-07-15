TRI.BE Set To Make A Comeback in August

TRI.BE will be returning this summer!









On July 20, KTOWN4U released information about the rookie girl group's upcoming comeback! TRI.BE will be making a comeback on August 9 with their third second single album, titled 'LEVIOSA.'









According to the website, the upcoming album will include two new tracks, namely, the title track 'KISS,' followed by 'In The Air (777).'









This marks the first comeback, following the release of their first extended play, 'Veni Vidi Vici,' in October last year.









Meanwhile, the girl group participated in the theme song for Cartoon Network's series 'We Baby Bears' in December last year.